It’s About To Get Alot Worse For Retail, The Economy Will Decline Rapidly In 2018 (Video)
US debt is rising very quickly, auto, student and credit card debt overtook mortgages. The Fed’s most watched indicator for inflation is starting to tick up. US retail companies are very worried about 2018, we are going to see a lot more stores close down because when the holiday season is a bust they will not be able to pay for the debt that is coming due. Global equities have been rising for 13 consecutive months in a row, even with the printing of currency, hmmm.