Criminalizing Policies Which Counter the British Empire

The process of fraudulently criminalizing policies which undermine the “divide and conquer” intentions of the British Empire and its assets in the US has taken another step forward. We have seen how Special Counsel Robert Mueller, based on the discredited “cash for trash” document prepared by former MI6 official Christopher Steele (and promoted by Obama’s intelligence team), is in the process of running a coup attempt against the President of the United States in order to prevent his policy of establishing friendly and cooperative relations with Russia and China. Any cooperation with Russia is criminal in the British view. Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, told CNN on Nov. 12 that Trump’s effort to work constructively with Russia is “a peril to this country” and a “national security” threat.

What is this but criminalizing policy based on the British geopolitical division of the world into warring factions, the hallmark of Empire?

Today, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post launched a campaign declaring Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s first National Security Adviser, to have broken the law by promoting a “Marshall Plan” for the Middle East, to build nuclear power plants to advance the economies of the Arab nations.

“It was a business proposal in the form of a policy paper,” an “unnamed source” told the Postin regard to the proposal advocated by Flynn while he was in the White House. The supposed “crime” is defined as corruption, simply because Flynn, before joining the government, had promoted the plan as a consultant to companies that could potentially benefit. The Post adds that the issue has been referred to Mueller’s witchhunt team.

In fact, this demonstrates clearly that development itself is seen as a crime by this gang of economic hit-men. President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker earlier had said that the EU fully intended to block Chinese investments in Europe under all kinds of pretexts, while the Western press is full of warnings that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is an attempt to take over the world from the U.S..

