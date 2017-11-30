Craig Hemke–Watch The Dollar Yen Video – Financial Survival Network

According to Craig Hemke, the only trade you need to watch is the Dollar-Yen. As long as the Dollar stays strong, gold and metals are going nowhere. Craig, a/k/a Turd Ferguson made this startling discovery several years ago. And it has predicted gold prices like a charm. Nothing else in the world seems to matter these days. Whether it be North Korean missile tests, higher debt and deficits, scandals or anything else for that matter, gold is trapped by algorithms and will stay that way until it doesn’t. How long is anyone’s guess.



