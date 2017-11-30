BOMBSHELL! Project Veritas’ “Most Powerful” Sting Operation Underway Video – Infowars

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver sits down with Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe in an exclusive interview to discuss his latest expose’ of the Washington Post who knowingly and admittedly continue to push the fake news narrative that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. When asked for hints about upcoming ‘sting’ operations, O’Keefe reveals bombshell information that Project Veritas is currently “going after bigger and bigger entities”, to “imagine the largest and most powerful informational entities in the world”, and “we know that these entities are doing bad things and it is our job to ferret them out”. He is set to release his new book, “American Pravda: My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News”, January 16, 2018.



