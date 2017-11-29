Here Are Two Important Charts
With some wild action in key markets, here are two important charts.
What Can Stop Stocks?
November 29 (King World News) – Here is a portion of what Jeff Saut’s partner Andrew Adams wrote: The S&P 500 has eclipsed several resistance levels over the last few years, and it is not showing signs of slowing down…
The most recent hurdle on the weekly chart is a line drawn from the late 2014 and early 2015 highs that kept the index in check recently, yet this resistance line now appears to be have fallen. A weekly close above the line would provide confirmation of another bullish breakout, while pulling back below the resistance would indicate weakness could finally be coming.
Energy Opportunity
We pointed out a few weeks ago that the Energy sector was hitting long-term resistance and could struggle in the near term, but the subsequent weakness has brought the sector back down to potentially attractive levels above support. Some resistance does remain a little above the current price, but if you are looking to take a shot at Energy, this appears to be the clearest nearby support level.