Time for another banking scandal by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

Another day, another major banking scandal. It’s getting to the point where you can practically set your watch to these things.

The latest involves our old friend Wells Fargo. The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Wells has been screwing its customers on foreign currency exchange rates.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

According to the Journal, Wells Fargo conducted an internal review of its fee arrangements and found that they had massively overcharged 88% of the sampled customers.

For example, the bank might have signed a contract with a customer to charge 0.15% on foreign currency transactions, but instead charged as much as 4%… about 26x higher than agreed.

It’s absurd to begin with that a bank would charge even a small percentage-based commission on foreign currency transactions (much less 4%), especially given that most of the transactions were to exchange euros and US dollars.

Sure, commissions are common in many industries.

When you list your house for sale, for example, your real estate agent receives a commission when s/he finds a buyer and closes the deal.

Real estate commissions often range between 2% to 6%. But agents earn this money because houses are big, illiquid assets. And it often takes a lot of time and work to close a sale.

But Wells Fargo has been charging huge commissions on buying and selling MONEY.

The foreign exchange (FOREX) market trades around $5.3 trillion each day(compare that to about $200 billion for US equities). That makes the US dollar / Euro trade literally one of THE most popular financial transactions in the world.

Billions upon billions of dollars and euros are exchanged every single business day of the week, around the clock, through electronic trading platforms.

It’s not like some currency trader at Wells Fargo ever had to lift a finger trying to find a buyer for his customer’s euros.

Anyone who has ever traded FOREX knows that it takes a fraction of a second to buy/sell major currencies.

There’s zero work involved on Wells Fargo’s end. Yet they charge a steep commission as if they have to put in all sorts of time and effort to buy and sell currency. It’s ridiculous.

But even worse, the bank formally agreed with its customers to charge a set fee. And then they totally violated those promises simply because it suited their interests.

How utterly, completely pathetic.

Bear in mind, this is the same bank that was caught creating fake accounts and charging fees to unsuspecting consumers without their consent, also because it suited their interests…

… and that this is an industry that has a track record of constantly violating their customers’ trust.

These banks have been caught red-handed illegally colluding to fix interest rates and exchange rates.

Sharing is caring!