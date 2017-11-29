Russia Loses Contact with Meteor-M Satellite, Claims Discovery of First Extraterrestrial Video – DAHBOO

Moscow lost contact with a satellite after its launch from Russia’s far east, the state space corporation said Tuesday.

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying several satellites lifted off from Vostochny Cosmodrome at 08.41 a.m. Moscow time (0541GMT), Roscosmos said in a statement.

Science fiction has taught us to expect our first contact with alien life to be a momentous event, with radio signals from another civilization filling our airwaves and perhaps even the arrival of an alien spaceship or two. Reality is somewhat less exciting, and scientists have long expected our first discovery of extraterrestrial life to be on the microscopic scale. Now, the Russian space agency claims they may have stumbled upon just that, and it may have been hiding under our noses the entire time.



Russian cosmonauts have reportedly discovered tiny bacteria on a swab collected from outside the International Space Station, and they’re confident that the organisms didn’t originate on our planet. If the discovery can be confirmed, it would be the very first concrete evidence of extraterrestrial life. That’s a pretty big deal.

The swabs, which were collected years ago but seemingly overlooked, contained living bacteria which may have come from outer space. “Somehow these swabs reveal bacteria that were absent during the launch of the ISS module,” Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov explains. “That is, they have come from outer space and settled along the external surface. They are being studied so far and it seems that they pose no danger.”

