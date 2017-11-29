North Korea Launched Another ICBM and Here’s What We Learned by Daisy Luther – The Organic Prepper

Despite warnings to from the international community to stop, North Korea tested the most powerful ICBM to date last night. The hermit kingdom launched yet another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Japan.

Kim Jong Un issued a handwritten order for the launch that said:

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

“I order a test launch. Carry out on Nov 29 at dawn. Fire it bravely for the Party and the motherland!”

North Korea seems pleased as punch about the launch, stating that their nuclear state is “complete”:

Pyongyang said in a statement Wednesday local time that the missile flew for 53 minutes before landing in “targeted waters” in the East Sea of Korea and that the missile can be tipped with a “super-large heavy warhead. “[North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power,” North Korea said. (source)

What we learned can help us to be better prepared, should things escalate beyond tests.

They can definitely hit any part of the United States

There has been a lot of supposition with previous tests, like the one last July, when it was determined by some experts that they could strike into the US as far as Chicago. But last night, by the time the missile had splashed down in waters of the Japanese economic zone, General Mattis, the Secretary of Defense warned that they’d proven they “could threaten everywhere in the world.”

Zero Hedge reported:

This would make it the most powerful of the three ICBM’s North Korea has tested so far. Furthermore, the mobile night launch appeared aimed at testing new capabilities and demonstrating that Pyongyang would be able to strike back to any attempt at a preventative strike against the regime. “The missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1,000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan’s economic exclusion zone. We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of the launch,” Pentagon spokesman, Col Robert Manning said. This is concerning for one big reason: according to General Mattis, the North Korean ICBM “went higher, frankly, than any previous” and “North Korea can basically threaten everywhere in the world.” This was confirmed by North Korea missile analyst, Shea Cotton, who cited Allthingsnuclear author David Wright, and who told the BBC that the initial estimates of the ICBM test mean that North Korea can now reach New York and Washington DC. (source)

This was North Korea’s most powerful launch to date.

This most recent test was a different type of ICBM than North Korea has launched previously. Sky News said:

Early estimates put the range, if flattened out from the steeply-lofted trajectory at which it was fired, at around 13,000km (8,100 miles)… …But this is, once again, progress, with the Kim regime proclaiming a new ICBM to add to its arsenal, which they have named the Hwasong-15 (hwasong means Mars in Korean). This was also a rare, if not unprecedented night launch (we saw a late night ICBM launch in July), from what appears to be a new site. Improving their capability to fire from different locations, at different times of the day, increases their chances of being able to get a real missile fuelled and into the sky before it could be detected and attacked. (source)

This image from CNN gives you an idea of the trajectory and path of the test.

The Guardian reported that this was “the most powerful of the three ICBMs North Korea has tested so far.” and that the trajectory was.” more than ten times higher than the orbit of Nasa’s International Space Station.” That type of altitude, of course, should cause concern about the possibility of an EMP strike, which could be far more deadly in the long-term than a regional nuclear strike.

We may not get much warning.

The most worrisome thing to me was that no one seemed to know where the missile was headed when it was in the air – at least no one who was telling the rest of us. The trajectory was so high that the destination was immediately not ascertainable – just that it was headed “east.”

loading...

Sharing is caring!