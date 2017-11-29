North Korea fires ballistic missile, Pentagon claims it’s an ICBM Video – RT

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, which splashed down in the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean, Japanese and US militaries. The Pentagon says an initial assessment indicates it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Video Source

