NBC Fires Matt Lauer For “Inappropriate Sexual Behavior”, Trump Gloats from ZeroHedge

TDC Note – This whole thing is beginning to seem like a “house-cleaning” operation for the dying mainstream media.

The latest – and biggest – casualty from the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal was revealed moments ago, when NBC announced it fired its leading morning news anchor Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations, the network’s president for news said in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

“Today” star Matt Lauer, the highest paid personality in TV news, was fired following “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to NBC News staff. Lauer, 59, was named a co-anchor of “Today” in January 1997 after three years as the newsreader.

The full email is below:

Dear Colleagues, On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.

CNN said that Reporters for The New York Times had been investigating Lauer for several weeks, according to sources who had been contacted by the Times. The firing removes one of the most recognizable personalities on television, and at aa time when morning news programs are increasingly important to network news divisions.

