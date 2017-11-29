Merkel’s Migrant Regime Change Ploy Backfires, German Gov’t at Risk of Collapse by Andrew Korybko – Sputnik News

Merkel’s “EuroLiberal” gamble in politicizing the migrant crisis as a tool of pressure against the “EuroRealist” Polish government has completely backfired as the “Frau” now struggles to remain in power amid the coalition-forming crisis, while one of her chief ideological adversaries, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is still in control of his country.

If someone would have even suggested two years ago that CNN would one day headline an article questioning “What next for Germany as Merkel myth implodes?”, they’d probably be dismissed as delusional, even though the writing was on the wall all throughout 2015 that the German public would resist Merkel’s “open door” policy advocating for the unrestricted migration of civilizationally dissimilar individuals, many of whom have no desire to assimilate and integrate into their host societies.

The EU’s most powerful leader bullyingly pushed through her “Cultural Marxist”-inspired “EuroLiberal” agenda of a borderless bloc flush with low-wage and largely uneducated “replacement migration” by passively agreeing with the continent’s Berlin-backed Mainstream Media outlets which implied that anyone who argued against her on national security and social cohesion grounds was secretly a “racist”, “fascist”, and/or “white supremacist.”

Unsurprisingly, a relatively significant chunk of the German electorate revolted against her and voted for the heavily conservative Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party, thereby sending the country’s politics into a tailspin by compelling its previously unchallenged leader to enter into a three-sided “Jamaica Coalition” if she harbored any realistic hopes of ruling Germany for a fourth term.

As could have been expected, the complicated horse-trading that presumably accompanies such a political arrangement was unsuccessful and has therefore thrown Merkel’s political future into doubt, with the very real possibility that new elections could be held which could see her party lose even more seats than before. In fact, almost half of Germans said that they’re in favor of another vote, and while this could in theory be to Merkel’s benefit if the easily fatigued German public reactively opts for “stability” by switching their “protest vote” to her, but that seems highly unlikely.

It’s still too early to write Merkel’s political epitaph just yet, but whenever it’s inevitably set into stone, it’ll assuredly include some reference or another to how her radical handling of the migrant crisis was her ultimate undoing. This is ironic to a large degree because the Chancellor has actually worked hand in glove with her fellow “EuroLiberal” ally Donald Tusk, current President of the European Council and former Polish Prime Minister, to instrumentalize the migrant issue as a Hybrid War info-weapon against their shared “EuroRealist” ideological adversaries in neighboring Poland.

The German Defense Minister is already on record admitting her country’s support for the “democratic resistance of the young generation” in Poland, offering the most convincing evidence yet that Berlin has been backing the Soros-linked Color Revolution unrest in Warsaw in order to destabilize its government and pressure it into German-dictated political concessions on certain key issues.

