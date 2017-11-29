Federal officials pressured to reopen pedophile case against Jeffrey Epstein Video – RT

As federal prosecutors respond to allegations they gave convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein a “sweetheart deal,” critics are now saying his sentence may have violated the Crime Victims Rights Act. Host of “America’s Lawyer” Mike Papantonio explains the legal implications of reopening the case.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!