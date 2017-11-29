Doug Casey on Uranium—“It Could Easily Quadruple” by Doug Casey – International Man

Nick Giambruno’s Note: In November of last year, I said uranium had entered a new bull market. I recommended a “best of breed” uranium company in Crisis Investing. It pretty much ticked the bottom. I think there are massive profits to be made in the uranium market in the months ahead, just as there were in previous bull markets. To get some perspective, I spoke with Doug Casey, who has made a fortune for himself and many of his readers in this unique market.

Nick Giambruno: The story of Paladin Energy is a great example of why I’m so excited about this new uranium bull market.

The company leaped from one penny to $10 per share during uranium’s last bull market. That’s a 1,000-fold increase.

That means a $1,000 investment could have exploded into $1 million.

Even the worst-performing companies in the uranium sector delivered 20-to-1 returns.

Uranium can deliver these almost unbelievable returns because of unique supply-and-demand quirks that create colossal bull and bear markets.

Doug, you recommended Paladin during the last cycle. What’s your take on uranium today?

Doug Casey: I wrote a very long and thorough article on uranium and nuclear power in October 1998 for my newsletter, where I recommended several uranium stocks, including Paladin, that subsequently—about two years later—all exploded upwards in value.

When the market wants into gold stocks it’s like trying to force the contents of Hoover Dam through a garden hose. In the case of uranium stocks, it’s more like a soda straw. It’s a very small market.

These wild imbalances in supply and demand, accompanied by equally wild swings in price, often surprise people who aren’t familiar with the resource business. But it is the very nature of the beast. And one of the reasons speculating in it can be so profitable—if your timing is good.

It’s really only possible to raise money to discover deposits and build mines when prices are high, because that’s when the typical investor is willing to finance companies and thinks he’ll make a killing. Of course the industry takes advantage of that window, resulting in an immense amount of new capacity.

Meanwhile, the same high prices that encourage new production also start to discourage new consumption. Although that’s only marginally true with uranium, because the cost of fuel is trivial—no more than 5% worst case—of overall costs. Which means by the time the new production hits the market, after a time lag of several years, both prices and physical demand have collapsed—as have the share prices of surviving companies.

That is when professionals who understand the way these things work open up their checkbooks, because the resource business—oil, precious metals, grains, uranium, you name it—is as cyclical as the seasons of the year. It’s just that each commodity has its own peculiarities.

The uranium market like that of most metals is highly cyclical and very, very volatile. The time therefore to buy is when prices are low, which is exactly when most people are afraid to act.

