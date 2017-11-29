Doom and Gloom is for Losers by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Did that title capture your attention?

Doom and Gloom sells. However it doesn’t sell like it used to.

Why? Partly because the doom & gloom market has been saturated to the point of ridiculous. And it has gone on for years.

Many sites have been falling to the wayside given the shift in political landscape which had been helping to fuel the scare factor in years gone past. Not as many people are ‘worried’ about doom and gloom these days (despite the real threats) and it has affected the doom and gloom industry in general.

DOOM AND GLOOM GETS OLD…

Back to the title, Doom and Gloom is for Losers…

What I mean by that is this: It gets old pretty quick when day after day, month after month, year after year, all you hear is doom and gloom (from those sites that continually propagate it). And that it’s right around the corner…

After awhile it’s like “the boy who cried wolf” syndrome. It never happens and people begin to discount, ignore, and turn away from the message. This type of continuous messaging unfortunately actually hurts the real message of preparedness.

I do sincerely believe that the state of the modern world and modern way of life presents some VERY SERIOUS RISKS. And I could easily whip you up into a frenzy over some of them (and I have in the past). However a constant focus on the terrible things that could happen and ‘worst case scenarios’ is not good for your (and my) well being on a regular basis.

That’s why here on Modern Survival Blog I have tried to limit my own doom and gloom reporting. It has been to my financial detriment that I don’t constantly barrage you with scare tactics. However it’s just not me and I would get bored with re-posting the same apocalyptic scenarios day after day.

Again, I’m not saying that I don’t believe we’re at risk for some of these worst case scenarios. I do prepare for them to an extent. What I am saying though is that preparedness can be (if you let it) a HUGE categorical topic that could encompass a VERY WIDE variety of subjects outside the immediate doom and gloom arena.

