Climate Engineering is Planetary Omnicide – Dane Wigington by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Geoengineering researcher Dane Wigington says recent Senate hearings confirming the science of geoengineering means dangerous climate changes are underway. Wigington says, “They have to control the message, and notice they always use the term ‘chemtrails’ because that term always leads to a dead end. It’s not a scientific term, and they want us to use that term. You don’t see them using the geoengineering, climate engineering, solar radiation management and aerosol injection term because they don’t want people to understand this issue is real.

Why the Senate hearings? Because the elephant in the room is almost impossible to hide, and they are trying to pacify populations until the last possible moment. They want to tell the population what they want to hear–that this is only a proposal. They are saying this must start immediately when this has been going on for 70 years . . . this is the Orwellian world we live in. We have massive toxic aerosol, heavy metal spraying in our atmosphere that could not be more visible. It’s blotting out the sun. . . . These programs are completely out of control. . . .We are on the road to planetary omnicide. Climate engineering is the greatest and most immediate assault we face.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Climate engineering, look at this like the pharmaceutical approach to planet earth. Hide the symptoms even if you are making the overall situation exponentially worse. That’s what they are doing. We have had these radical whiplash weather scenarios where it goes from 80 to 90 degrees to snow in a day or two. This weather whiplash is not natural in any way, shape or form.”

Wigington contends that the situation is much worse than anyone thinks, and it’s mainly because of climate engineering. Wigington explains, “Our situation is far, far dire and immediate than anyone comprehends, and climate engineering is making it worse not better. Official statistics say 20 million people could starve in the coming months, and that number will increase radically and exponentially. The biosystems of the planet are imploding.”

Continue Reading / USA Watchdog>>>

Sharing is caring!