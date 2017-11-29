The Central Banks Just Signalled The Collapse Is Right Around The Corner (Video)
The Central Banks Just Signalled The Collapse Is Right Around The Corner Video – X22 Report
American’s spent all their money on healthcare, hard to believe, remember healthcare spending is included in the GDP numbers. Pending home sales jump. As Yellen is about to leave office she just used the “c” word, the next financial crisis is right around the corner. Russia is worried that the US might try to seize their gold.