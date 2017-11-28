West Virginia Joins China’s Win-Win Cooperation Video – LaRouche PAC

When you think of the state of West Virginia, what first comes to mind? Appalachia? Coal country? The capitol of the US heroin epidemic? But did you also know West Virginia just landed an $83.7 billion dollar deal with a Chinese energy giant during President Trump’s visit to Asia? $83.7 billion dollars is more than the state’s entire GDP. The contracts, which span over a 20 year period, are investments in power generation, chemical manufacturing and a hub for liquefied natural gas.

This is a huge deal and has implications well beyond West Virginia. This could be the beginning of a wave of high-end investments in US infrastructure, a priority most Americans share, regardless of political affiliation.

So why haven’t you heard about this? Why hasn’t the mainstream media brought you this story? Not only are these deals a great example of the potential for US-China win-win cooperation, but their being buried by the mainstream media betrays which paradigm they wish to keep you, the viewer in.



Video Source

