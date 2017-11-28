I Am A Sustainable Free Trade Globalist! Video

“Sustainability.” “Free trade.” “Globalism.” Does the very mention of these words set you blood boiling? Why? Are you reacting to the actual meaning of the words, or the way those words have been twisted to serve various political agendas? Do you control your language? If you don’t, then do you control your own thoughts?

“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.” ~Karl Rove

