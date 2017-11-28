State of the Disunion: The Truth About The Planned Implosion of the American Empire Video – The Dollar Vigilante

Topics include: where the empire stands today, systemic collapse, fear and submission, security vs freedom, staggering government debt, the cult of statism, indoctrination and brain washing, the mask is falling off government, police state and control, tyranny, v the new free financial system, wars need propaganda, money is the source of power, decentralization, Bitcoin, the century of total war, the possibility of peace and prosperity.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!