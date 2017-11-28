Media Using Royal Engagement to Distract from REAL News of Queen Exploiting the Mentally Ill by Rachel Blevins – The Free Thought Project

The mainstream media is providing 24/7 coverage of the latest Royal engagement—yet it ignored reports that the Royal Family exploited mentally ill people.

The mainstream media frenzy over the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is no surprise, as speculation has been ongoing for weeks—but the current obsession has been used to drown out serious accusations against the Royal Family that have been virtually ignored by the media.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

From the moment reports claimed that Markle was dating the Prince, the rumor mill began speculating about when they would get engaged. However, when the second largest document leak in history painted the Royal Family in a much different light, attention from the mainstream media was nowhere to be found.

“Thrilled” and “so happy.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are greeted with cheers at Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement. pic.twitter.com/p0KGDSsiro — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 27, 2017

The Paradise Papers, a leak comprised of 13.4 million documents from two offshore service providers and the company registries of 19 tax havens, received very little media coverage—and the records implicating the Royal Family received even less.

As The Free Thought Project reported, among the world’s elite exposed in the Paradise Papers was Queen Elizabeth II. According to the leak, the Queen’s private estate has invested millions of pounds in a Cayman Islands fund that has a history of taking advantage of poor and mentally ill individuals.

It is a very serious matter that the Queen was implicated in extreme tax avoidance in #ParadisePapers AND that there has been no strong statement on the matter on her behalf. This reinforces the belief among super-rich that their behaviour is acceptable and not unpatriotic. — Tom London (@TomLondon6) November 14, 2017

The Paradise Papers also revealed that Queen Elizabeth II “has used offshore private equity funds designed to shield UK investors from having to pay US tax on their holdings.”

The documents were obtained by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. According to a report on the Paradise Papers from ICIJ:

“Queen Elizabeth II has invested millions of dollars in medical and consumer loan companies, Appleby’s files show. While the Queen’s private estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, provides some details of its investments in U.K. property, such as commercial buildings scattered across southern England, it has never disclosed details of its offshore investments. ‘Yes, the Duchy was aware that the Jubilee Absolute Return Fund was run offshore,’ said Chris Addock, chief finance officer of the Duchy of Lancaster. The records show that as of 2007, the queen’s private estate invested in a Cayman Islands fund that in turn invested in a private equity company that controlled BrightHouse, a U.K. rent-to-own firm criticized by consumer watchdogs and members of Parliament for selling household goods to cash-strapped Britons on payment plans with interest rates as high as 99.9 percent.”

The Queen’s investments were made in BrightHouse, Britain’s biggest rent-to-own retailer. The company was recently ordered to pay 14.8 million pounds to 249,000 customers after the watchdog Financial Conduct Authority found that it was guilty of overcharging customers and intentionally taking advantage of people with mental health problems and learning disabilities.

While investments from the Queen’s estate have reportedly been ongoing for the last 12 years, a report from the Guardian claimed that the Queen appeared to have around 519 million pounds worth of investments, as of the end of March.

The mainstream media’s hypocrisy is blatant when it comes to the Royal Family, and it serves as a reminder that when there is a new engagement to gossip about, there will be 24/7 coverage. But when documents are leaked showing that the Queen of England has reportedly made millions by exploiting poor and mentally ill individuals, the mainstream media has no interest in investigating.

Royal Family PR machine has been going into overdrive the past few weeks trying to distract from paradise papers leaks about the Queen haven’t they. — Pierce Brosnan Fan (@KillSwitchFish) November 27, 2017

####

Rachel Blevins is a Texas-based journalist who aspires to break the left/right paradigm in media and politics by pursuing truth and questioning existing narratives. Follow Rachel on Facebook Twitter and YouTube

Sharing is caring!