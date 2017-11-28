Illinois Supreme Court Rules Against Pensions by Martin Armstrong – Armstrong Economics

TDC Note – For those still living under the misguided belief “this will never happen to me” call one of your friends or family living in Illinois or Detroit and ask them how that’s working out.

####

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

The Illinois Supreme Court has used STRICT CONSTRUCTION to defend the State against State Employee pensions that have been bankrupting the State. Previously, back in 2014, the Supreme Court ruled that health care benefits provided to state employees were a “permanent benefit”guaranteed by the state constitution. That has led to a complete disaster as healthcare costs have risen out of control thanks to Obamacare, which handed insurance companies more money and a monopoly status that everyone had to have insurance even the y7outh who never used it.

Sharing is caring!