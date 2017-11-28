Fukushima Nuclear Hell Hole And ‘Mass Deaths Events’- Are We Now Only Witnessing The ‘Tip Of The Iceberg’? by Stefan Stanford All News Pipeline

According to this new story over at ENENews which uses the Associated Press and Newsweek among their sources, the nation of Japan is preparing to flood the Pacific Ocean with a million tons of nuclear waste water contaminated by Fukushima, gradually to be released into the homes of billions of sea creatures, some of which may later be eaten by human beings.

At loss for more than 6 years now about what to do with the tanks of toxic matter left over from the 2011 disaster, local fishermen are furious, warning the release could kill the fishing industry there, an industry already hurting for 6+ years due to the disaster itself.

And while the Japanese government continues to hide pertinent information about radiactive contamination due to Fukushima from the public in Japan, anybody who has been paying close attention to the information that has been censored coming from there knows that the situation is much worse than we’re being officially told. And these latest planned releases of radioactive waste into the ocean will only hasten the ‘mass animal death events’ that we’ve been reporting upon on ANP for 3 years running now.

While the mainstream media and ‘establishment’ are more than happy to push ‘global warming’ in our faces at every opportunity that they get, the fact that they are utterly silent about what’s been happening to the Pacific Ocean and the West coast to our oceans and the food chain there speaks to us much more loudly than their eternal, damning silence.

As we reported on ANP back on November 10th, nearly every day we’re getting signs of a catastrophic collapse of the Pacific Ocean food chain coming to us from both the independent media and small, local news outlets and while at the moment, fish, birds, mammals and other ocean creatures are the ones paying the ultimate price, it may be only a matter of time before Fukushima’s poisons make the next leap up the food chain and begin killing more people than it already has.

For those who have forgotten, soon after the 2011 disaster, the US Navy sent numerous aid ships to Japan and as this March of 2016 story from Stars and Stripes reported, 16 US ships which participated in the relief efforts are STILL contaminated with low levels of radiation, nearly 7 years later! And while a US Appeals Court recently ruled that 318 US sailors sickened by the radiation can sue the government of Japan and TEPCO for injuries caused, such a ruling does little good for the families of those sailors who have already died due to their exposure to Fukushima’s poisons.

And with the story of the USS Ronald Reagan and more than 500 sailors sickened underscoring the dangers that Fukushima’s poisons pose to humans, we have to ask, how many other people have acquired deadly mysterious illnesses since then with no adequate explanation coming to them from doctors or medical health practitioners?

And is it just a coincidence that many of the fish and animals involved in the still-growing ‘mass death events’ have suffered from many of the same symptoms as those sailors who were exposed, including muscle wasting, cancer, internal bleeding, thyroid dysfunction, abscesses, and birth defects? As ENENews reported back on November 9th, scientists were shocked by the low number of fish that were caught during a recent survey with ‘no babies being born’.

For those paying attention to the ‘mass animal death events’ that the website End Times Prophecy Blog has been meticulously keeping track of since 2011, should we even be surprised by any of this? As of this story writing, we’re now up to 425 KNOWN ‘mass animal death events’ in 2017, spread across 78 different countries as of this day.

Two stories put out by ENENews back on November 13th and November 14th help to explain why the massive coverup we’re witnessing at the highest levels will end up having profound effects.

As ENENews reported back on November 13th, the US state of Hawaii was struck by 200 times the fallout from Fukushima than was expected with over a trillion becquerels of nuclear waste falling upon the state. Then on November 14th, ENENews reported this disturbing aspect of the ‘Fukushima cover-up’ that we’re witnessing: Fukushima Cover-Up.

“Keep cancers a secret” say doctors — “We’re getting leukemia and cataracts and we die suddenly” — “Students having sudden heart attacks” — Officials “actively ignoring” reports of illness and death

Why is there still such a massive cover-up of Fukushima, 6+ years later? As we see in the graphic above, according to scientists from China and Korea, huge swaths of radioactive poisons will continue to strike the West coast of the US between now and the year 2031 with no end to the flow of poisons into our oceans and atmosphere in sight.

