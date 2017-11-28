Former Clinton Foundation Executive Tied To Chinese Kindergarten Abuse Scandal by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

The Clinton Foundation is no stranger to scandal. However, the charity is facing renewed criticism after it was revealed that one of the foundation’s former executives, Joel Getz, was also an independent Director at RYB Education. RYB Education is the parent company of a Beijing kindergarten at the center of a massive scandal in China that emerged in the wake of allegations toddlers were being injected with drugs and possibly sexually abused.

CNN wrote: “State-run Xinhua news agency reported that police have opened an investigation into RYB Xintiandi, a private kindergarten in Beijing, after numerous parents accused the school of drugging and molesting their children. Beijing’s education authority confirmed the police investigation in a statement.” The Beijing-located kindergarten was shut down in the wake of the allegations.

BBC reported on the uproar: “A Beijing nursery is accused of giving injections and feeding drugs to toddlers, in a case that has sparked outrage in China. Authorities are now investigating the nursery, which is a branch of the well-known RYB Education chain. At least eight children attending the RYB Education pre-school in the upscale Chaoyang district are said to have been injected with unknown substances…”

CNN reported that some parents are also alleging possible sexual abuse, saying their children were stripped naked.

The Daily Mail related that Chinese police had detained three daycare staff for suspected abuse. This latest debacle is not the first time RYB Education schools have been the center of abuse allegations. The Daily Mail wrote that “RYB already apologized in April and suspended the head of a Beijing kindergarten after admitting that teachers committed “severe mistakes”. The Beijing News had obtained videos showing teachers throwing a child on a bed and kicking another in the back.” There was an additional RYB-related scandal in northeast Jilin province in October 2016.

