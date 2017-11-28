Direction Without GPS – How To Instinctively Know by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

In our modern world nearly everyone has GPS in their smart phones and GPS navigation systems in their vehicles. It can be really useful technology.

But how would you know your direction without GPS? Would you be lost without a clue?

When I was young there was no GPS (Global Positioning System) for public consumers. I had no choice but to learn how to navigate in other ways.

I can remember those years ago when my dad would teach me about having a “sense of direction” and understanding / visualizing maps for navigation.

A SENSE OF DIRECTION WITHOUT GPS

Today more than ever, few people seem to have a natural sense of direction. If you took their GPS enabled phone away or didn’t let them look at the GPS in their vehicle, they would have little idea of north, south, east, or west.

Having a sense of direction is a very important fundamental attribute for navigation without GPS. So how do you know which way your facing or where you’re going?

It’s a learned technique which may involve a number of observations.

1. The Sun

2. The lay of the land

3. Familiarization with a map

USE THE SUN TO KNOW YOUR DIRECTION WITHOUT GPS

You do know that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, right?

While the sun may not rise exactly in the east (dependent upon season and your location), it’s close enough to give you a fairly good idea of your orientation.

The earlier in the morning the easier to know where east is, because the sun is lower to the horizon.

The hours around 12 noon are a bit more difficult during the summer months because the sun is nearly directly overhead. However during the winter the sun is closer to the horizon so you know that it’s somewhere midway between east and west (south!).

