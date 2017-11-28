BRICS Gold Trade Begins! Talks Begin To Set Up New BRICS Nations World Gold Market Video – Silver Report

Talks Begin to set up a BRICS Nations Gold market for gold trade among their nations and for the world. This comes after plans to set up a new interconnected payment system by 2018. What does this mean for the Gold price fix and a new gold market by world’s heaviest consumers.

