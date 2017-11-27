The Zionist-Wahhabis are gearing up for a new war By Aram Mirzaei for the Saker

The wars in Iraq and Syria are entering a final phase as ISIL is about to end up where it belongs, history’s trashcan. ISIL as a fighting force is about to be destroyed and in Syria, Takfiri terrorists belonging to the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are next up, yet peace is something still unimaginably far away for this conflict-ridden region. The reason is simple: as long as the true masterminds of Middle East’s suffering are live and kicking, the region will never see peace.

The Wahhabi crazies in Riyadh are already beating the drums of war again, despite losing the fights in Syria and Iraq, in addition to the debacle in neighbouring Yemen. Together with their Zionist masters in Israel, they are now about to target Lebanon, more specifically the Hezbollah resistance movement in a bid to “cut Iran’s hand in Lebanon” as Lebanese PM Saad Hariri said in Riyadh when he was kidnapped and forced by the Saudis to read a prepared statement, declaring his resignation. In truth it looked more like the Saudis were firing their puppet rather than a Prime minister of a sovereign country resigning.

Pressuring Saad Hariri to resign and confront Hezbollah marks a shift in Saudi policy. Riyadh has had a long tradition of mediating between rival factions in Lebanon, while supporting the central government, acting in the shadow of the U.S. With the rise of the eccentric Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman, Riyadh has replaced this policy with aggressive political pressure and adversity. No longer is the kingdom acting in the shadow of the U.S. Riyadh is no longer supporting anti-Hezbollah parties covertly but is rather stepping up directly to confront Hezbollah, despite the concerns of even its regional allies. This shift in policy is directly related to the kingdom’s fears that Lebanon is slipping away from their hands as Hezbollah is growing stronger every day.

All this has the potential to plunge the region into chaos for no other reason than the impulse of Mohammed bin Salman who has launched a so called “anti-corruption” campaign in his own country against other Saudi royals and business leaders. The prince stands directly responsible for Yemen’s disastrous misery which has killed thousands and has brought the country to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. His decision to punish Qatar has only brought the country closer to Iran and firing Hariri only shows how his frustration is growing.

At a Cabinet meeting on November 15, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that such direct interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country, and forcing someone to resign (referring to Hariri’s resignation) was unprecedented.

At the meeting, Rouhani addressed the Wahhabi kingdom, without naming the country specifically by saying, “Who are you, what power are you relying on in doing such things? How much do you think money can do?”

He added, “That a Muslim country in the region asks and begs the Zionist regime to bomb the Lebanese people is very shameful and embarrassing. We haven’t seen an Islamic country do such [a thing] in history, and this indicates that inexperienced figures have come [to power] in these countries.”

