Welcome to Dystopia Episode 38: Welcome to Cryptopia? Video – Wall St for Main St

During Episode 38 of Welcome to Dystopia Jason Burack and Eric Dubin discuss how while gold and silver are stuck (capped/manipulated) Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and other crypto currency are on fire in a bull market that long time professional trader Peter Brandt calls, “The Greatest Bull Market of his 43 year professional trading career.”

Jason asks Eric if this crypto currency bull market resembles the technology bubble that Eric worked through when he lived in Silicon Valley.

Jason and Eric then discuss the rise in copper, lead and zinc. Why have these base metals had such an enormous rally? How is this affecting silver supply?

Jason also asks Eric about a progress report on President Trump and Jason and Eric discuss the state of Republicans and Democrats in the US CONgress to wrap up the show.



