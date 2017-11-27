They’re Trying to Ban Another Harmless Plant That Helps People Video – TruthStream Media

Excuse my language but this really pisses me off, to the point that, at 6:38 I accidentally said “opioid” although I meant “alkaloid” but it wasn’t worth rendering the whole video over again to fix it. Kratom is not an opioid. It’s a plant that has been safely used by the majority of humans for thousands of years that people take for pain relief to end their addiction to opioids (and help with depression, anxiety, PTSD, high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep disorders, etc. etc. etc.)

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!