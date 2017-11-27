A New Way to Protect Your Digital Privacy By Jason Hanson – LFB.org

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

I hope you are enjoying your holiday leftovers along with some peace and quiet this Saturday.

Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s mailbag.

I am a security consultant and Army combat vet, for starters. I read most of your Alone and Unafraid. I wanted to mention another VPN worth considering called Cryptohippie. It’s a little expensive, but it is far more secure than anything I’ve ever used and reportedly has never been hacked. I just wanted to let you know of something useful. I think what you are doing is very beneficial to veterans and veterans of the Intelligence Community. — John M.

Thank you for passing along this suggestion, John. I’ve never used this VPN (virtual private network) myself, but I’ll have to check it out.

First of all, it uses military-grade encryption, which is a good sign. Cryptohippie also boasts jurisdiction-aware routing and dynamic IP assignment — two features that make it harder for your internet activity to be tracked or profiled.

If this service is beyond your budget, you could always go with my personal favorite VPN, TunnelBear. TunnelBear uses the industry-standard AES-256-bit encryption and allows you to browse securely on public Wi-Fi and bypass network restrictions and censorship without enduring tedious buffering times.

Click here to check it out with a seven-day free trial.

A while ago I noted a reference in a guest writer’s article to what Jason recommends for long-term storage of water. Could Jason write a short blurb sometime soon about what he recommends and where the containers can be obtained? — Morgan D.

I recommend using WaterBricks, which are durable, high-density polyethylene containers that can hold up to 3.5 gallons.

WaterBricks are stackable for convenient storage and each container has a handle for easy transport — so if you have to evacuate in an emergency, simply grab a few of these WaterBricks, throw them in the car and take them with you.

Not only can you take these containers practically anywhere, but you can use them to store other items that you want to preserve like food or ammunition.

To get your own WaterBricks water storage system, click here.

How long does water stay fresh and a drinkable in a WaterBrick? When does it become stagnant? — Arlene S.

The amount of time water will stay fresh completely depends on how the WaterBricks are stored. If you store your WaterBricks in a cool, dry place, the water will stay fresh much longer than if you store them in an attic, shed, garage or anywhere that’s not temperature controlled.

Sharing is caring!