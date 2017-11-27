John Rubino–When Bitcoin is Outlawed, Only Outlaws will have Bitcoin Video – Financial Survival Network

John Rubino is watching the stock buyback frenzy being replaced by retail investors joining the fray. Does that mean that a top is getting close? Makes one wonder. He’s thinking that the large economies will do their best to outlaw crypto-currencies that are not directly under their control. Imagine a crime, possession with intent to distribute bitcoin. Seems far-fetched, but then people smoking marijuana in the early 1900’s never saw prohibition coming either.

Video Source

