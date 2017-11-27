If Inflation is Too Low… Explain These Three Charts by Graham Summers – Gains Pains Capital

Everywhere one looks, inflation is roaring.

Oil is about to hit $60 a barrel, having risen 10% this year alone.

Moreover, home prices have hit new all-time highs, surpassing even their 2006 peaks.

Don’t forget that inflation expectations are breaking out to the upside as well.

Put simply, inflation is appearing all over the economy. And yet, the Fed continues to peddle the ridiculous assertion that inflation is “too low.”

Why then… are they pushing to hike rates again, for the fourth time in the last 12 months? What do they see?

A $USD collapse like the one below. The Fed is hoping that it’s “not to late” and inflation won’t kick the $USD off a cliff into the low ’80s.

Good luck with that. Inflation is already here. And it’s going to be the biggest threat to capital in 2018.

Put simply, BIG INFLATION is THE BIG MONEY trend today. And smart investors will use it to generate literal fortunes.

Imagine if you’d prepared your portfolio for a collapse in Tech Stocks in 2000… or a collapse in banks in 2008? Imagine just how much money you could have made with the right investments.

THAT is the kind of potential we have today. And if you’re not already taking steps to prepare for this, it’s time to get a move on.

