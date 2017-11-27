Grant Williams/Adventures in Finance: Oil, Trump Tax Plan Video – Real Vision

On the eve of the Holiday shopping season, Stephanie Pomboy (MacroMavens) and Dana Telsey (Telsey Advisory Group) stake very different positions about the health of the retail space and the consumer. Then Jim Sullivan (Green Street Advisors) explains what it all means for the real estate sector. Plus, Mark Spiegel (Stanphyl Capital) discusses a key mistake he made early in his investing career and the valuable lesson he learned as a corporate insider.

Adventures in Finance Podcast: Taking you way beyond Wall Street with finance stories, investing ideas and sometimes irreverent insight, from some of the most successful minds in finance.. and some you have never heard of. Hosted by Grant Williams, author of ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm..’ and co-founder of Real Vision.

