The Firing of Charlie Rose Is Part of a Larger Conspiracy by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Charlie Rose is the victim of a massive plot. No, I am not saying that he is not guilty of harassing women as alleged. I am saying that we don’t know because these are only allegations, not convictions. The presumption of innocence before being proven guilty is dead in America and the rule of law has been replaced by a Salem Witch Trial mentality. I don’t like Charlie Rose and what he politically stands for. However, he, like many others, is being terribly mistreated.

Rose is just the latest in a well-orchestrated plot based on the same theme of sexual harassment in which punishment is administered before guilt is determned. What is behind this mob mentality?

