David Morgan: There’s No Silver Deficit, and Hasn’t Been one For 10 Years Video – KitCo News

The ongoing debate in the industry is whether or not there is a surplus or a deficit of silver supply. However, to silver expert David Morgan of The Morgan Report, there hasn’t been a deficit in at least a decade. “In the past, we were in a deficit, from 1990 to 2006. From 2006 until now, we’ve been in a surplus,” he told Kitco News at the Silver & Gold Summit in San Francisco. “We are not and have not been in a silver deficit for the last 10 years.” However, Morgan remains optimistic that silver prices can move higher. “We have a good base here, we’re at the launch point in next 3-6 months,” he said. “2018 is going to be a good year for silver.”

