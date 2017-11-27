Bonds Have Become Certificates of Confiscation Again Video – maneco64

In this report I cover the early market action from London on Monday, November 27th, 2017. I also talk about how Western governments and central banks are stealthily fleecing the public with their policy of artificially low and negative interest rates.

