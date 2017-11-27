$374,477 Worth Of Crypto Just Vanished by Davis Ruzicka – Daily Reckoning

$374,477 of investor money just vanished.

Investors will never recoup their losses.

And even worse, the people responsible will never face the consequences.

Here’s the story…

From November 6th through 8th, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency called Confido raised $374,477 in an initial coin offering (ICO).

[And ICO is the process that cryptocurrencies go through to get to market — similar to a stock IPO.]

According to blockchain forums, Confido differentiated itself from the thousands of other cryptocurrencies sprouting up by claiming to have the ability to track shipments and make payments — possibly useful in today’s e-commerce boom.

Source: Tech Crunch

However, their investment didn’t turn out as planned…

ICO’s Are Just As Dangerous As We Imagined

Last week the Confido team disappeared without notice.

Their website was shut down.

Their Twitter account was deactivated.

And the personal Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages of founder Joost van Doorn also disappeared this past week.

The only trace of the team is a Reddit post from a man claiming to Joost.

His excuse?

“Legal trouble caused by a contract we signed. We signed the contract with assurance from our legal advisor that there was minimal risk and would not be an issue. I can’t go into details, but he was wrong. It is a problem.”

Here’s the full statement:

Don’t believe the sob story. These people planned this scheme from the start. In fact, Joost claimed in his company bio that he had experience working for eBay, PepsiCo and Zalando. But CNBC recently confirmed that two of those companies have no record of him.1 And what legal matter would require a company to delete all forms of communication — including the founder’s personal social media pages anyway?

