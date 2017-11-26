Why the US Student Debt Bubble Is Also Creating Economic Headwinds by London Paul – Rogue Money

The fact that US student debt has now reached $1.5tn which is comparable to the annual GDP of Canada demonstrates the severity of the problem, exacerbated by students only able to secure very poorly paid jobs. There are currently around 45 million Americans burdened with student loan debt and the delinquency rate stands at 11.5% for 90+ days delinquent or in default. The average monthly student loan payment, for a borrower aged 20 to 30 years stands at $350 and the average debt for graduates is up 70% over the past decade, to about $34,000. Some argue that figure is actually much higher.

The fact that student debt has tripled in the last decade is indicative of yet another serious issue that has been swept under the carpet. The fact that universities are largely for-profit institutions only adds to student exposure to unmanageable debt levels. In the period 2016 and 2017 tuition fees rose by 9% at four-year state institutions and 13% at what might be termed private colleges.

Recent analysis published by the Federal Reserve has found that graduates in their early thirties have the largest default rate at 39% for four-year courses and 42% for two-year courses. The default risk is deemed lower for students in their 20s because they have less exposure to additional debt such as home ownership and are likely to be covered by parental health insurance. The irony in this is that they are simply unable to afford to buy houses because of poor wage growth and poorly paid jobs.

