Hillary’s Disintegration Enters Full-Blown ‘Alternative Reality’ By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

I know many are looking at the headline and thinking, “Susan had better be joking,” but sadly, and shockingly, I am not. The highly cited (by other liberals) website Salon, a site that has attempted on many occasions to normalize pedophilia with articles such as “I’m a pedophile, but not a monster,” (which they later deleted, but can still be found on archive.is) and others still on the site such as “Meet pedophiles who mean well,” and “Our approach to pedophilia isn’t working,” where they suggest pedophilia isn’t a crime, it is a medical issue, is now attempting to make the case for why Hillary Clinton should run for president in 2020.

The problem for the writer Matthew Rozsa, is he bases his analysis on lies and deception after admitting that one of his reasons, which is why he “absolutely had to write this article for Thanksgiving weekend,” is “Spite. Delicious, nutritious spite.”

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Before detailing his reasons and breaking down his deceptions, lies and omissions, a quick note on why it is important to keep track of what liberals are pushing and feeding their readers, because to date Hillary Clinton has not totally ruled out running for president again, and in fact has participated in interviews discussing “Earth 2,” an alternate reality where she is President, so it behooves us to keep an eye on the enemy so to speak, because we know she is reading and watching, and these liberal websites are encouraging her to run again.

Note at around the 1:15 minute mark when they are trying to end the interview, where Clinton wants one more question because she “likes being on Earth 2.”

Clinton is still considering challenging the results of the 2016 election and would not rule out formally contesting the results of the election.

The writer of the Salon article offers reasons why he thinks Clinton should automatically be the Democratic nominee in 2020.

CLINTON/RUSSIA

The writer starts off by claiming that Hillary Clinton is “the one person we know we can trust more than anyone,” to take on Putin, because in the writer’s reality “no candidate can be better described as Russia’s nemesis than Clinton.”

No one better mention the newly revealed information about Uranium One, showing that “Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow,” as reported by The Hill, because according to Rozsa, that is a “bogus scandal,” and “anyone who believes Clinton did something wrong in the Uranium One deal lacks credibility on all matters political.”

The deception there is one of omission. Rather than providing the details that have been uncovered about Clinton’s involvement, the number of investigative congressional committees now demanding answers, nor the possible DOJ investigations being looked at in regards to Uranium One, the writer simply claims any logical questions that are asked, automatically disqualifies a person from having an opinion.

PEOPLE ‘HATE’ HILLARY CLINTON BECAUSE THEY ARE ‘SEXIST!’

His second reason, listed under the header of “Hillary Clinton being elected president (at last) would monumentally piss off misogynistic trolls, and what’s not to like about that?,” admits that he “can’t think of a single political figure in recent American history who has been hated as deeply, or for as long, as Hillary Clinton,” before claiming it all comes down to sexism, asserting that no other reason makes sense. He totally ignores the long list of documented Hillary Clinton scandals throughout the decades, as well as ignoring the amount of women that refused to vote for Hillary in 2016.

Sharing is caring!