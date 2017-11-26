Help! Here Is What We Need In Order For Our Campaign For Congress To Be Successful, And It Is Going To Take All Of Us by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

When I first started running for Congress, I would often use the phrase “my campaign”, but I have completely removed that term from my vocabulary. What I have come to realize is that this must be “our campaign”, because it would literally be impossible for me to win if I tried to do this on my own. Last week we launched our very first “money bomb”, and it got off to a great start, but giving has dwindled down to almost nothing over Thanksgiving weekend. We desperately need your help, because if we stay at the current pace there is no way that we are going to meet our top goal. If you would like to help make this “money bomb” a success, you can do so right here…

https://www.michaelsnyderforcongress.com/contribute.html

Let me share with you guys exactly where our campaign is at. We are leading in enthusiasm, and the most recent online poll by Idaho’s largest political talk radio station is clear evidence of how excited our supporters truly are.

But as of the end of last quarter, we were fourth in raising money so far, and that is not good news.

Because even though we are the most conservative campaign, and even though we have the best message by far, another candidate could potentially win by simply spending more money and doing a better job of getting his message out to the voters.

Fortunately, none of the six candidates in this race has raised very much money at all so far, and that means that if we work really, really hard we still have a shot at raising more money than anyone else by the end of the campaign. If you would like to help us get there, please donate online today…

Traditionally, the candidate that raises the most money wins, but that is not always true. For example, Hillary Clinton spent far more money than Donald Trump did, and Trump still won.

But if we want to win this race, we need to at least be on the same playing field, and that is why I am working so hard to try to raise funds.

I am totally new to political fundraising, and I am trying to learn quickly. Since I am not a corrupt professional politician, I am not getting big checks from the special interests and the big donors like the other guys are, and so we are relying on lots and lots of small donors that want to help us take our government back.

We need your help, and if you would like to join the team you can find our contribution page here…

Most professional politicians will never publicly tell us specifically where they stand on the issues or what they intend to do once they get into office. They want to keep things as vague as possible publicly in order to keep from offending any potential voters, and then when they can discuss things with you privately they will tell you whatever it is that they think that you want to hear. In the end, they want to win you over with their charm, and they hope that you never actually look at their voting records after they are elected.

I know the tricks that the professional politicians use, but I am not a professional politician. I am going to tell everyone where I stand and what I intend to do once I get to Washington. In fact, the following are 22 of the key issues that I am running on…

#1 A Pro-Trump Christian Conservative – Michael is the most conservative candidate in this race, and he is proud to stand with President Trump.

#2 It’s Time To Drain The Swamp – The same rules that apply to the rest of us should also apply to Congress, and Michael is going to fight hard to clean up the corruption in Washington.

#3 Every RINO Must Go – Way too many Republicans have been fighting Trump’s agenda and acting like Democrats. It is time to hold them accountable, and that means every ‘Republican in name only’ needs to go.

