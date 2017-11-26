Cannabis Fortunes Will Be Made! Video – Future Money Trends

Jeffrey Friedland joins us to discuss the latest investment opportunities in the Cannabis Industry and what we can expect in the next couple of years. We look into the recreational Cannabis health benefits and the history behind the demonization of Cannabis.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:20 What made Cannabis illegal?

04:35 Cannabis long term health effects

05:50 Cannabis crime demographics

10:50 Is California the tipping point for legalization?

16:50 The overall mind-set and stereotypes

18:50 Health benefits of recreational Cannabis

24:05 Legitimate investment opportunities in the Cannabis sector

