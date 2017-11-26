Bloody Mary and the Catholic Church by JC Collins – Philosophy of Metrics

Questioning the Divinity of Jesus and the True Templar Legacy

It’s both strange and revealing how cultural traditions and stories are passed on through the generations. The importance of my Anglican baptism alluded me for the last 44 years. But when reflecting upon my life, and the urban legends and stories which have been passed around in my family, our Protestant heritage becomes obvious.

As a child we would scare ourselves with the legend of Bloody Mary. The narrative, and version of the urban legend we used, was that Mary was a bride who died on her wedding night. If you stood in front of mirror in the dark and turned right 6 times, left 6 times, and right 6 times again, Bloody Mary would appear in the mirror in tattered dress, holding a long knife.

Of course I did this, and was sure I saw something shimmering and dancing in the mirror. So scared it made me that I ran all the way home being chased by what I thought was the shadow of a large man in a trench coat.

The real Bloody Mary was the Queen of England from 1553 to 1558. Under her reign there was a savage persecution of the Protestants as she attempted to restore Roman Catholicism in England. The Protestant Reformation started in 1517 in what is now Germany. The flame of the Reformation quickly spread to England under the reign of King Edward. Queen Mary attempted to undue the damage which had been done and remove the Protestant influence in the country.

It’s also telling that while Protestant culture passes on horror stories about Queen Mary, Catholic culture, which supports non-Protestant hedonistic tendencies, celebrates her reign with an alcoholic beverage.

Another Protestant story, which likely has its origin in Catholicism, is that of an evil man who committed vile sins and cursed against God. One rainy night the man went to sleep in a motel room and dreamed that the devil walked into his room with three black dobermans on rusted chain leashes. The devil walked around his bed, stood over him, and told him that he would be going to hell if he didn’t start being a better man.

In the morning the man awoke and thought about the dream. After laying there for an hour reflecting on both the dream and his life, the man went to get out of bed. As he swung his legs over the edge he saw muddy boot and dog foot prints coming in the door and around the bed. It is said that the man never sinned again and spent the rest of his life doing good deeds and helping others.

Stories such as these are important because they pass on important cultural information. Think of them as the viral internet posts of the past.

The story of the devil and dobermans likely comes from the Catholic Church because the early Protestants, such as Martin Luther, believed in a psychological hell as opposed to a physical hell.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “The teaching of the Church affirms the existence of hell and its eternity. Immediately after death the souls of those who die in a state of mortal sin descend into hell, where they suffer the punishments of hell, ‘eternal fire.’ The chief punishment of hell is eternal separation from God, in whom alone man can possess the life and happiness for which he was created and for which he longs”

Roman Catholicism also promoted the divinity of Jesus. Though there is much debate on what the early Christians believed, there is strong evidence to support that the divinity of Jesus was not one of them. For the purpose of this post we will just agree that the time period in question is complex. It would take a large volume of work to make a convincing case on either position.

Throughout the last 2000 years the one constant trend is the persecution of Christians. As Romans fed Christians to lions, and Roman Catholicism persecuted the ragtag groups of early Christians into accepting the Church mandates and beliefs, future groups, such as the Cathars, were subjected to full-on inquisition and crusade style genocide.

We know that the Cathars did not support the divinity of Jesus, and were more aligned with the gnostic process of the inner Christ, and living a sin-free humble existence, unlike the idolatry of the Church. The spread of Catharism in Southern France was a major threat to the Catholic Church. Under no conditions could it allow Catharism to create governance structures and create a break-away region on the Mediterranean.

The evidence supporting the Catholic Church’s involvement in the development of the Islamic religion is growing. The similarities between both are striking and convincing. The purpose of Islam, and the control of Roman Catholicism over it, was to remove the presence and influence of the true gnostic Christians from the Middle East.

Like the Great Schism of 1054, which split the Catholic Church into East and West, there was a counter-strategy in the early days of Islam to split that religion into the Sunni and Shiite dogmas. The Sunni side was supported by Roman Catholicism, and the Shia side was more aligned with the gnostic Christians. We will explore this division, and how the use of the double-headed eagle by those aligned against the Catholic Church stretched across to Shiite Islam in future posts.

The crusades by the Catholic Church to reclaim the Holy Land were only sanctioned when the Byzantine Empire began its war to reclaim Jerusalem from the Seljuk Turks. There are so many divisions across the geopolitical and religious grounds in the Middle East leading up to the first crusade that it becomes a tangled mess when attempting to explain it.

But lets just look at the broad strokes. In the decades leading up the crusade the Shiite Fatmid Caliphate controlled Jerusalem. The Fatmid’s allowed Christians, Jews, and Muslims to live and worship in the city without any restrictions. The Byzantine Empire fought on and off wars with the Fatmid Caliphate in the century before the the first crusade. It was around the time frame of peace agreements between the Byzantines and Fatmids that the Byzantine Empire began to use the double-headed eagle on banners and emblems.

The Fatmid Caliphate was doomed as it was also threatened by the Sunni Seljuk Turks. The Seljuk Turks eventually won control of Jerusalem from the Fatmids and sat their sights on larger territory in what is now Iraq and Iran.

The Byzantine emperor went to Pope Urban asking for a small contingent of fighters to assist his army in reclaiming Jerusalem. The Pope instead sent vast armies of crusaders which were not under the control of the Byzantine Empire, as originally requested.

This should not be a surprise, as the Byzantine Empire now stood against the Church after the Great Schism of 1054. The Crusaders and the Byzantine armies were two different fighting forces, both attempting to reclaim Jerusalem before the other. The Catholic Church had to fight its own Sunni Muslims, and the Shiite Fatmid Caliphate, in order to prevent the Byzantines and Fatmids from coming together and taking full control of the Middle East.

The Knights Templar origins began in 1119 when the order was allowed to set up headquarters on the Temple Mount by King Baldwin II of Jerusalem. There is much distortion of facts and purpose around the Templars. What we do know for certain is that after centuries of accumulating wealth and control in Europe, the Templars were turned on by the Church, ex-communicated, and had their wealth and property confiscated.

The Templars had developed an alliance with the Shiite Assassins order in the Middle East. We can begin to trace these alliances across time and borders, by following the usage of the double-headed eagle emblem.

Many of the Templars, and much their wealth, disappeared into an underground network. This Templar underground re-emerged as the pre-Protestant groups, such as Waldensians, Francisans, and Lollards. The thesis being presented is that Templarism reappeared as the pre-Protestant groups. The underground network built the framework and alliances which supported the Protestant Reformation.

Any Templar groups, or Knights Templar orders, which continued after the arrest in 1307, and the start of the Protestant Reformation in 1517, should be considered oppositional strategies of the Jesuits, who were created for the sole purpose of implementing a counter-reformation. All references to the Knights Templar outside of Protestantism, and in relation to the Jesuit created Illuminati, are nothing but misdirection and controlled opposition to manipulate and confuse the masses. It was the Jesuit attempt to use the Reformers strategies back against them.

Like the early Christians and Cathars, the Knights Templar did not believe in the divinity of Jesus. This gnostic belief continued with the pre-Protestant groups and culminated with Martin Luther. It is interesting that 5 centuries later, Martin Luther King Jr. also did not believe in the divinity of Jesus and started preaching in the Knights Templar Building in San Fransisco.

The Jesuits went to work on splintering the Protestants into as many factions as possible to keep them from being united against Roman Catholicism. Through strategies, such as the Ecumenical Movement, the Jesuits spread the divinity of Jesus belief back into the Protestant churches. Throughout the Inquisition years, any sign of alliance to Protestantism and the gnostic belief structure, was murdered and burned at the stake, such as Bloody Mary did to the Protestants in England.

All of the wars and genocides over the last 500 years have been to wipe out all reference and influence of the Protestant Reformation. In the posts “It’s Not About White Culture” and “The Massacre of Protestant Rwanda”, we explored how all genocide, and programs of multiculturalism, are targeted against Protestant majority nations, whither they are white, black, or brown.

Even now, the threat against white South Africa is because it has a majority Protestant population. Protestant Africans will be killed just as much as Protestant whites, like in Rwanda.

From “It’s Not About White Culture“:

“When we consider that the Protestant Reformation was a cultural, religious, and socioeconomic strategy used against the Catholic Church and its Crown supporters, and how the international liberal agenda, along with the socialist and communists ideologies represent the counter reformation, we can begin to piece together what is happening in the modern world with accuracy.”

“Forget everything you thought you understood about the race arguments and multiculturalism. Those have nothing to do with what we are experiencing. They are false arguments.”

“Breaking down the illusion requires us to look at which nations in the world have a large Protestant population. Let’s start with predominantly white nations just for shits-and-giggles.”

“The one fact which emerges from this chart is that each of the worlds top protestant nations have been under constant multicultural engineering for generations. The massive migration which has been taking place over the last few years are specifically targeting these very same nations. Nations which are predominantly Catholic, or nations with low protestant populations as a percentage of population, whether white of not, are experiencing very little, if any at all.”

“Strange.”

“Of the worlds total Christian population, 50% are Catholic, 37% are Protestant, 12% are Orthodox, and 1% are listed as other. Russia and Ukraine, along with some other Eastern European nations, are predominantly Orthodox.”

“Now let’s take a look at non-White nations with a predominant Protestant population as a percentage of the total population.”

“The countries on that list have suffered hardship under Crown cultural and socioeconomic engineering. Whether its manipulation of monetary and financial systems, along with currency collapse, natural disasters, civil war, or outright theft of resources and the purposeful sustaining of poverty, all of the nations have been subjugated.”

“Another curious fact is that immigration into the first batch of Western nations seldom comes from any of the second batch of nations in any meaningful numbers. If they do, it is always the non-Protestant demographics which are moved into the majority Protestant nations.”

The War for Independence, and the creation of America, were the continuation of the Protest ant Reformation, with the Civil War, Federal Reserve, liberalism, and multiculturalism with open borders, being the continuation of the counter-reformation. Everything is being done to wipe any trace of the original Protestantism and challenge to the rule of the Catholic Church and its master, the Crown Beast.

All origin points of the Protestant Reformation have been hidden, destroyed, or degraded, so that the good people of this world do not make the connection. The early Christians, the original Knights Templar, the Shiite orders, the Cathars, the Protestants, and the true Americans, have all been fighting the Catholic Church, and its dogma of spiritual enslavement and human degradation. The esoteric and allegorical story of Christ is the truth about the process and path which leads to spiritual freedom. It was never about just a man or a god. The Church and Jesuits have been masters at misdirection and cognitive dissonance. When the divinity of Jesus is no longer easy to accept in the modern world, along comes The DaVinci Code to tell us that he was just a man all along. More misdirection. It is a process to spiritual freedom, not a man or a god. Spiritual freedom must be prevented at all costs. The connection must not be made by the masses.

The Pope and Church today are the biggest promotors of the international liberal agenda, and its global warming scam, open borders, support of genocidal levels of abortion, gun control, central banking, and the call for a one world banking and governance system. This is not a coincidence. The Church, and the international liberal order, stand against everything the early Christians, Knights Templar, Cathars, Protestants, and Americans stood for, or stand for.

Contrary to what spinmeister Kenneth Copeland states, the Protest is far from over. It will never be over. The Protest is just now entering a new phase where the control mechanisms and machinations of the Church and Crown Beast are about to be turned against them. The Underground network is alive and well. The eternal flame can never be extinguished. The good people who have been spiritually enslaved under Catholicism, and the neo-Protestantism, are welcome to come over and support the fight against murder, genocide, enslavement, and the promotion of human degradation.

Please help by sharing this research and information as far as possible. Americans must never give up their guns. If that happens, they only need look at the genocide which took place in other Protestant majority nations when those populations were unable to defend themselves. – JC

