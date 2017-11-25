Wolf Richter on the “Apocalypse Version” of the Keiser Report by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

Here I am on the “apocalypse version of the Keiser Report” as Max Keiser called it hilariously at the end, based on what he had said. We poke into housing bubbles, how much further they might go, into the distortions of Silicon Valley, and into the retail sector, this being the beginning of shopping season.

He’s so funny even I couldn’t keep a straight face:

Here’s my retail report we were discussing: Is E-Commerce Really Crushing Brick-and-Mortar Sales?

