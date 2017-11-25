Trump’s Financial 9/11 by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today, I’m sharing an urgent essay from Crisis Investing editor Nick Giambruno. Below, Nick discusses what will undermine our current petrodollar system—and why now is the time to prepare before it’s too late…

By Nick Giambruno, editor, Crisis Investing

Ron Paul told me this would happen…

Dr. Paul first laid out his theory in 2006, in a little-known speech, during an otherwise dull session of Congress. I think it’s his most important speech ever.

During the speech, Paul traced the history of the US dollar within the international financial system.

Crucially, he pointed out the one thing that would precipitate the US dollar’s collapse. Now that one thing is about to happen.

Here’s the most important part (emphasis mine):

The economic law that honest exchange demands only things of real value as currency cannot be repealed. The chaos that one day will ensue from our 35-year experiment with worldwide fiat money will require a return to money of real value. We will know that day is approaching when oil-producing countries demand gold, or its equivalent, for their oil rather than dollars or euros. The sooner the better.

In other words, we’ll know the dollar-centric monetary system is about to end when countries start trading oil for gold or its equivalent… not dollars.

Now—thanks to China—that’s about to happen in a very big way.

I discussed all of this with Ron Paul extensively at a past Casey Research conference. He told me he stands by his assessment.

Nick Giambruno and Ron Paul

China recently announced a mechanism that will make it possible to trade oil for gold on a large scale for the first time in many decades.

This mechanism could undermine the petrodollar system—the system that’s supported the US dollar as the top global currency since the 1970s.

I call it China’s “Golden Alternative” to the petrodollar.

