Something Big Just Happened, Everything Is About To Change Video – X22 Report

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Spain confirms that Russia did not cyber attack during the Catalonian referendum. Saudi and Russia talk about energy. Military is in Southeastern section of Ukraine. US claims that the US soldiers will remain in Syria to help the Kurds. Iraq pushes mission to clear the rest of the IS out of the country. The US will not support the YPG, game over for the cabal, there is now no reason for the US to stay in Syria. Russia moves ahead with creating a new mechanism in the UN for the chemical investigation in Syria. Seymour Hersh says Hillary purchased the gas that the paid mercenaries used in Syria and Iraq.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!