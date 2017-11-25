Max Keiser & Dan Collins: ‘Putting America first’ Video – RT

Max and Stacy discuss Trump making friends by ignoring human rights and ‘putting America first.’ They look at mortality rates in the US lagging further and further behind 35 other industrialized nations in the past forty years while human rights abroad rather than at home became the number one priority. In the second half, Max interviews Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com about China 2025 and Donald Trump’s soft power in the region.



