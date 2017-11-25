A ‘Major’ Gold Rally Is Coming, Thanks To The Fed – Jim Rickards Video – KitCo News

For more than a month gold prices have been unable to break above the $1,300 level but one expert is not too concerned, noting that $10,000 gold may be on the horizon. Speaking with Kitco News, best-selling author Jim Rickards said the Federal Reserve could “catalyze a major gold rally.” Markets are pricing in a nearly 100% chance the Fed will hike rates in December and if they don’t, Rickards said the metal may skyrocket. After that, he wouldn’t be surprised to see prices jump even further up. “My intermediate target is $10,000 an ounce.”

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!