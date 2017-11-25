Elon Musk thinks we’re all going to die– here’s his Plan by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

251 million years ago, the Great Permian Extinction wiped out around 96% of Earth’s species.

Scientists call it “the great dying.” And they believe it occurred because of an eruption in Siberia that released more than 200 billion gallons of molten lava.

The lava released large amounts of Sulphur dioxide and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, causing the Earth to warm by about 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Acid rain followed.

Almost nothing survived. Rolf Schmidt, a paleontologist at the Melbourne Museum said the event “set life back 300 million years.”

And that was only one of five mass extinctions that have happened throughout our planet’s history.

The best known is the end of the Cretaceous period some 66 million years ago… that’s when the dinosaurs died off.

But Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, thinks another mass extinction is coming. And he’s dedicated himself to saving us.

Musk recently granted Rolling Stone an exclusive interview where he discussed his troubled childhood, his fear of never finding someone to love him… and Earth’s imminent doom.

You’ve got to hand it to the guy– even if you think he’s totally crazy, at least the solutions he’s coming up with are still worthwhile.

Tesla, his electric car company, and Solar City, his solar energy company, both reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and make the air cleaner to breathe.

He’s also developing the Hyperloop, a mass transportation system that shoots pods through a tube at 800 miles per hour, thus reducing traffic and travel time.

Then there’s his honeycomb of underground tunnels – outfitted with electric skates – to relieve traffic congestion.

Musk’s biggest concern, though, is technology. From the Rolling Stoneinterview:

Climate change is the biggest threat that humanity faces this century, except for AI [artificial intelligence]. I keep telling people this. I hate to be Cassandra here, but it’s all fun and games until somebody here loses a fucking eye.

Musk fears artificial intelligence could enslave all of humanity. Perhaps he fears a Matrix or Terminator style future.

