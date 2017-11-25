Derrick Broze: ‘US Tech giants happy to hand over social media users’ data to govt’ Video – RT

Tech giants in the US are reportedly helping to widen the surveillance net for the country’s immigration authorities, planning even tighter vetting of visa applicants’ social media accounts.

US journalist Derrick Broze warns that people should be careful with their private information online, when using the services of tech giants.

Caleb Maupin has more.

Video Source

