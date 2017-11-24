Whistleblower Andrew Maguire: Western Banks Now Close To Panic – Take Unprecedented Action In Paper Gold & Silver Markets from King World News

TDC Note – Just glad Andrew Maguire stopped saying there was going to be a “game changing” sovereign acquisition of gold.

Today whistleblower and London metals trader Andrew Maguire told King World News that Western bullion banks are now close to panic as they take unprecedented action in paper gold and silver markets.

Strongest Physical Market Since $700 Gold

November 24 ( King World News ) – Andrew Maguire: “Eric, recently we have evidenced a slew of bearish commentary from respected analysts (I know many of them), calling for a gold and silver price crash into the end of the year. However, these bearish calls are reliant upon history repeating itself, while completely blinkered to the strongest physical market we have evidenced since November of 2008 when the price of gold was roughly $700…

“As a wholesaler, I am absolutely certain the physical markets are collectively soaking up all of the ‘at the margin’ physical supply at current prices. It is this tightening physical supply that constrains the efforts of central planners wanting to continue capping the gold price.

Unprecedented Volume Of EFP’s

Recently, sovereign buyers have been waiting for the centrally planned pullback, at which point we immediately evidence strong spot index buying — locking in spot prices for delivery — as well as an unprecedented volume of Exchange of Futures for Physical (EFP) outflows related to undeliverable Comex short positions.

In simple terms, an EFP transaction constitutes the simultaneous execution of a Comex futures contract for an offsetting corresponding physical transaction or a forward contract on a physical transaction. What does that really mean? It provides a back door with which to move an undeliverable ‘reportable’ December Comex position into an opaque, unregulated over-the-counter marketplace where futures deals are settled off the books bilaterally.

