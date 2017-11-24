Peter Grandich & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

Highlights

Happy Thanksgiving holiday to USA listeners!

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich and Company outlines a compelling case for a bubble in US shares.

Unlike past market peaks, few investors may have time to recognize /react to the hypothetical collapse.

The once in a generation top could restore the reputation of PMs as the de facto must-own asset class.

After gold eclipses the $1,375 threshold, a new bull market could propel the yellow metal to a new record.

The host shares the opinion of Silver Whistleblower, Andrew Maguire.

The Bitcoin / crypto domain appears to be paving the highway and constructing the infrastructure for PMs.

Gold and silver can thank crypto investors / developers / miners in part, for Bitcoin-like price altitudes.

Cryptos are disruptive to fiat money, the actual bubble, such as related shares, bonds and housing.

As fiat money loses its pervasive hegemony over global society, PMs will emerge as de facto money.